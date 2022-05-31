Advertisement

UVM offering free courses to Vermonters

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is using $1 million in state funding to offer free courses to Vermonters.

Those classes focus on growing sectors that need workers. This is the second year of the program. UVM says previous funds got results, with businesses expanding and people furthering their careers.

More than 450 students signed up last year.

Darren Perron learns more from UVM PACE CEO Jill Irvine.

