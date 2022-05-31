Williston fire responds in full force for first time in years thanks to trainees

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters were out Tuesday morning at All Metals Recycling after an accidental fire in a building there.

Firefighters got it under control in less than an hour.

Two people were checked out on scene. No firefighters were hurt.

Williston fire notes this was the first time in many years that they have been able to have all their station apparatus responding, thanks in part to nine of their newest firefighters who were training.

