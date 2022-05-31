BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will move into the region on Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures for mid week. Showers will come and go across the region though the day, wrapping up during the evening hours. Temperatures will be holding in the mid 60s most of the day, with warmer temperatures farther south.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs getting back into the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will remain reasonably steady heading into the end of the week. Unsettled conditions return on Friday with scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm possible. We may see a lingering showers on Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures comfortably in the low to mid 70s. Clouds and showers return for the start of the work week. Look for the chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the mid 70s.

