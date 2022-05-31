BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday, everyone! We ended up the holiday weekend with a very summer-like day on Monday as high temperatures were in the 80s just about everywhere. Today there will be a change in the weather pattern, but not everywhere.

Our southern areas will get the same kind of weather as on Monday - lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. But cooler, less humid air will be coming down out of Quebec along with a “back door” cold front (coming in from the northeast). We will stay dry with partly sunny skies for most of the day, but finally get in on some showers, and possible thunderstorms, during the overnight hours tonight.

That frontal boundary will be parking itself right across our southern areas on Wednesday, and clusters of showers & thunderstorms will be riding along that front, bringing potentially heavy downpours along with thunder, lightning, strong wind gusts, and possible hail.

Things will quiet down on Thursday with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be holding steady in the low 70s right into the weekend.

A small disturbance may bring some shower & thunderstorms on Friday, with lingering showers into Saturday. The second half of the weekend looks to be drier and a little warmer. The next chance for showers will be on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on those possible strong thunderstorms on Wednesday, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

