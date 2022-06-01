Attempted break-in, police find man with stab wounds

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is in the hospital after getting stabbed inside a Bennington residence, but many questions still remain.

Bennington Police say just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a home on Burgess Road to a report of two men trying to break-in. Police say both men ran away before they arrived.

Police say they were met by people at the residence -- who were not cooperating. They asked the officers to leave, but they stuck around, finding a man inside the home, with multiple stab wounds to his arm. He was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Names of those impacted have not been released.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030.

