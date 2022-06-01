Advertisement

Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have opted against mounting an independent run for his old job - at least for now.

The Democrat had said he was open to running for governor this year, despite resigning from office in August amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women.

But a 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures to appear on the November general election ballot passed without Cuomo’s campaign turning in the nominating petitions.

Cuomo could still get in if his campaign put the paperwork in the mail Tuesday and it arrives by Thursday. Cuomo’s spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard
A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school...
Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says

Latest News

FILE Photo.
NY lawmakers begin voting on legal protections for abortions
stabbing generic
Bennington Police find man with stab wounds following break-in
A man is in the hospital with stab wounds after police were told they weren’t needed at a...
Bennington Police find man with stab wounds following break-in
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks world record