Bear removed from tree in Albany, heading back to woods

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet up Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and prepared to return it to the woods.

The bear fell into a safety net early Tuesday afternoon after a state wildlife crew used a fire department ladder truck to get in close and immobilize the animal.

The bear had climbed a towering pine tree on the edge of Washington Park in a residential neighborhood about a half mile from the Capitol.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)