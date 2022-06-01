Burlington officials highlight lead mitigation efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is touting its lead mitigation efforts as part of Healthy Homes Month.

Many older Burlington homes have lead paint, but thanks to help from the city, bolstered by federal funding, some families with homes built prior to 1978 can qualify for help.

“It’s nice to see that the city of Burlington is sort of recognizing the challenges that we as housing providers face in the ability to maintain these properties and provide affordable housing in the city. So, to have a program like this helps to offset some of those challenges that we face in the city,” said Lucas Jenson, a Burlington homeowner. Their property had more than $80,000 of work done on it, including replacing the paint and windows. Jenson only had to pay a fraction of that money to help give renters a much safer living space.

“Our Healthy Housing Partnership has ensured that low-income families can have that peace of mind, knowing that their children, that maybe they can afford, hopefully can afford, but that is also safe and that they are protected from the invisible hazards of lead poisoning and other hazards, so they can reach their full potential as people,” said Brian Pine, director of Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office.

It’s assumed that all properties built before 1978 do have lead paint. That can cause lead poisoning, especially in young children, which is why it’s all the more important to do this work.

“We made homes healthier throughout the city by reducing lead-based paint hazards, improving indoor air quality through ventilation and mold remediation, reducing pests by treating for bed bugs and eliminating holes in trim and siding,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The city money is bolstered by support from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants. Currently, Burlington has nearly $3 million available for this work.

“Since receiving its first HUD grant in 2003, Burlington’s program has administered over $15 million to control lead-based paint hazards and other housing-related health and safety issues,” said HUD’s Juana Matias.

The program is not only available to Burlington and Winooski residents.

