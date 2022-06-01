Burlington poutine digs sharing kitchen space with community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a taste of Quebec, you need look no further than Burlington’s Old North End. But one small restaurant is offering up big flavors from around the world, too.

Nestled in Burlington’s Old North End, Maudite Poutine first and foremost offers a nosh nod to our northern neighbors.

“Our french fries are hand-cut, our cheese curds are always squeaky, and our gravy is homemade,” said Joseph Collier, who runs the restaurant with siblings, Leah and Michael. They started out as a poutine cart in 2016 before sharing a space with Orlandos, and then closing during the pandemic. For the past month, the 156 North Winooski Avenue location has been their new permanent digs.

“We’ve been learning a lot, but the community has been very welcoming,” Leah said.

But they love doing mobile events and wanted some flexibility to spend some days out of this space while not letting it go to waste. “Our experience over the last few years is that it’s been very difficult in Burlington to find kitchen space, commercial kitchen space. So, we’ve shared a few different spaces with people and it’s often expensive or complicated to do so,” Joseph said.

So they’ve turned it into the “Tiny Community Kitchen,” offering poutine a few days a week and a rotating list of other grub on other days. One of their residents -- Marcus Stittum and Barbara Jean’s Southern Kitchen. Stittum serves up classic southern comfort food every week as part of a residency, soon on every Sunday and Monday.

“Southern classics -- fried chicken, catfish, greens,” Stittum said. He says the place has given him a chance to get good southern food -- and his name -- out to the community. “A blessing, to be honest. Just this whole opportunity is so innovative, so new.”

On Wednesdays, pop-up microbusinesses set up shop inside, like Sabah Habbas, of Sabah’s House. “I’m (an) artist. I teach art, oil painting, but I love food. It’s kind of art, too,” Habbas said.

She began by serving up her Iraqui cuisine to her neighborhood and working small events. Now, she’s preparing to feed 400. She says she’s lucky to have the support and a kitchen where she can learn and give the industry a try. “It’s my dream. I love that place. It’s my dream,” Habbas said.

Right now, Maudite Poutine is only slinging poutine on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. They’re planning to have some sort of offering six days a week -- between pop-ups and residencies -- starting on June 19. Eventually, they’re hoping to fill all seven days.

