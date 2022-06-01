Advertisement

Colchester to break ground on affordable housing

Stuart Avenue Apartments/Artist's rendering
Stuart Avenue Apartments/Artist's rendering(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday is hosting HUD officials at the groundbreaking of a new Colchester affordable housing project.

The Stuart Avenue Apartments on Severance Road in Colchester will be a four-story complex with 36 units of affordable housing. State officials say the event heralds Vermont joining House America, a federal effort to address homelessness.

As part of the effort, the Scott administration says it is committed in the next year to the creation of 560 new units dedicated to rehousing people exiting homelessness and a goal of rehousing an additional 1,000 households.

Scott will be joined Wednesday afternoon by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region 1 administrator Beverly Ebersold.

