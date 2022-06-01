Advertisement

Colchester school evacuated for possible explosive device

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Jun. 1, 2022
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester school was evacuated Wednesday after officials found what appeared to be an old hand grenade.

Mallets Bay School officials notified the community just before 1 p.m. that students were being evacuated from the middle school gym. Authorities were on the scene trying to identify the object and were expected to provide an update later in the afternoon.

Officials say the school will remain in session.

