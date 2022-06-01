Emerging Ag Leader discusses future of farming

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A young Vermont farmer in Starksboro is this year’s Emerging Ag Leader Award Winner.

“The deep, deep roots of agriculture in this state, I don’t think are going away anytime soon,” said Taylor Mendell, Footprint Farm.

Mendell is year’s award recipient by the Vermont Ag Hall of Fame.

She says there are great young farmers all over Vermont, but she knows it’s not an easy profession.

“I’m very outspoken about the realities of our experience farming,” said Mendell.

That experience, though she calls it rewarding, can be riddled with hurdles for emerging farmers. For her family, child care is top of mind.

“We are patching together in-house child care, family child care, but we are on a two year waiting list at this point,” said Mendell.

She says health care, land access, and housing also affect not only her family, but her employees as well. But Vermont agricultural leaders say these same farmers are also crucial for the future.

“This is a big topic across the state of Vermont, emerging farmers is huge,” said Anson Tebbetts, Vermont’s agriculture secretary.

Tebbetts says fostering growth for Vermont’s young farmers is a top priority.

According to the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture, between now and 2030, strategies include: purchasing assistance for land and housing, climate smart farming, extra support for farms putting down roots, creating a mentorship program, and education voucher programs.

“Farms are businesses and to run a business it takes multiple strategies,” said Tebbetts.

Mendell says she hopes the future of Vermont’s agriculture means more support for not just farm owners, but employees too.

As her farm gets ready to hit year 10, she is really thinking about long-term sustainability as well.

“As I look into the future, I am looking into business management classes, financial classes, anything for communication style management, so I would love for farms to be looked at as businesses,” said Mendell.

She also hopes more resources continue to come online, especially around farm longevity. And of course, she knows Vermonters are also responsible for allowing farms like hers to grow.

“I encourage people there is a farm on your road, I’m sure of it, and it’s fun. It’s fun and the food is fresh and it’s important that we are all working together right now,” said Mendell.

Tebbetts says not only is it important that Vermonters think local when it comes to food, but also farmers finding local and regional markets to send their food to.

Click here to read the action plan for the future of agriculture.

