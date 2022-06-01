HealthWatch: NY program offers free services to Alzheimer’s patients

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

By 2050, they expect that number to more than double. That means millions more will be acting as caregivers, too. A New York group is working to help offer free services to help them.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Caregivers Support Initiative is located on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus and offers free help to anyone who is a caregiver to someone dealing with memory loss.

“A lot of times, they don’t realize they are caregivers. They think they are just being a good daughter or a good spouse,” said the group’s Kristen Osterhoudt. “Doesn’t even need to be diagnosed, it could be in the early stages.”

She says a caregiver can be anyone over the age of 18, usually a family member.

The group has been around since 2016 and offers caregiver support groups, memory cafes, one-on-one assistance, and respite services. “A lot of times, caregivers don’t get a break, they need to be on 24/7. So, we will pay for them to get that little bit of a break. It’s not meant to replace full-time care but just a break,” Osterhoudt said.

They also are part of project lifesaver, which helps locate people with cognitive disorders if they wander off. “People with dementia tend to wander, so we partner up with the sheriff’s department in the counties we serve to offer this service for free,” Osterhoudt said.

Since opening, they have helped 6,000 people in the six counties they serve. And for those outside the service area, they can connect them with the right resources. They are able to offer the programs free of charge because of statewide grants. “All of our services are free, they are open to the public, there is no income eligibility requirements, nothing like that,” Osterhoudt said.

