Help Wanted: Journalists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local news outlets are not immune to the nation’s labor shortage struggles. So we asked our team and two other local media outlets the same questions we typically ask other businesses in our weekly Help Wanted segment.

We start by following Melissa Cooney, a Channel 3 reporter, throughout her day.

Melissa Cooney starts her day like any journalist asking tough questions.

“Why was that not something that was done originally in the rollout of all of these stories. And why is now the time for that?” Cooney says is an example.

But where she is and who she is talking to and the topic she’s covering -- that’s different every day.

“I feel like I learn a lot about a lot of new things every day.” Cooney said. ”I’m a lot of things, but I’m never bored.

This can be a challenging job, from covering stories that are traumatic to triumphant. It can take an emotional toll.

Angelo Lynn, the editor and publisher of the Addison Independent, agrees. “It’s not all pretty. There are things that aren’t so great. We tell that story to help the communities recognize a problem and correct a problem.”

Lynn believes the biggest challenge with getting more journalists in the door is our current housing and daycare crisis. He believes that more affordable and accessible housing and daycare staff will follow.

“I do my interviews and film and write and edit,” Cooney said.

TV reporters just starting out face those same financial challenges. But many who get into the news business are driven by a passion for journalism.

“I have always been obsessed with news and following news,” Cooney said. And Lynn says journalism just kind of runs in his family.

But finding young journalists excited and skilled enough for the job has become increasingly difficult.

“we’re no different than any other industry.--- The problem is we don’t have many low-skill jobs.”-- Lynn

“It’s interesting the hiring process has undergone a lot of changes. Once we’ve been into the pandemic”- Barton

Jay Barton is the general manager at WCAX. He says it took a while for this industry to catch up with the workforce woes others have been seeing during the pandemic.

But another problem is students taking a gap year due to the pandemic meaning fewer young journalists for entry-level jobs.

“I think what we’re seeing now is the ripple effect of enrollment and people holding back in 2020 and 2021.--- Because they didn’t want to potentially pay for full tuition for video classes.”

Lynn says the interest in young journalists wanting to enter the field is strong on his front. Something not all local papers can say.

Tabitha Armstrong the General Manager of the Newport Daily Express says they’re feeling the strain too.

“We’re definitely understaffed.”-- Armstrong

“We’re just not seeing the level of interest we have in the past. The people who are interested seem to be people without background.”

A UVM faculty member says this could be because of a shift in the way students choose to use their journalistic skills.

“Our program is not a journalism program per se. It’s under something that we call reporting and documentary storytelling. And it enables the students to conceive of a whole variety of things that they might do.”-- Richard Watts

“It’s important for those students to understand that they have to be a photographer, be able to do video, podcast. They got to be able to do everything and write a darn good story as well”-- Lynn

Pay is also an issue. It can be tough for local news outlets to catch up to the competitive demands of the overall labor market.

“Starting in journalism, the good news is that the pay has been growing. The bad news is it wasn’t very good, to begin with.”-- Barton

“Make it a good living and people will be here”-- Lynn

So why do this job?

“You can really make a difference as a community newspaper helping the town be its best self.”--Lynn

“People that turn into journalists and reporters want to tell stories, be in the thick of it. And I think the more people like that the better.”-- Cooney

For me personally, it’s getting the chance to bring other people’s stories to life. To give a voice to those who don’t have one. Honestly, it’s a tough job and you need to have thick skin to do it. But it’s an important one. to learn more about the positions we have available check out the jobs tab on our website at wcax.Com

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.