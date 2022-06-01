H.S. Spring Playdowns for Tuesday, May 31st
Scores and highlights from opening day of the playoffs
BASEBALL
D-I Playdowns
#7 Burlington 11, #10 Rutland 1 (5)
#6 Rice 6, #11 BFA - St. Albans 2
#4 Essex 8, #13 Mt. Mansfield 3
#12 St. Johnsbury 13, #5 Burr and Burton 9
D-II Playdowns
#5 U-32 8, #12 Lake Region 2
#1 Spaulding 23, #16 Lamoille 5 (5)
#8 Missisquoi 4, #9 Milton 1
#13 Fair Haven 6, #4 Mt. Abe 5
#3 Enosburg 8, #14 North Country 7
#6 Hartford 7, #11 Otter Valley 1
#2 Lyndon 10, #15 Middlebury 0 (5)
#7 Springfield 9, #10 Harwood 5
D-III Playdowns
#3 Peoples 10, #14 Randolph 0 (5)
#6 Montpelier 6, #11 Woodstock 1
#10 Vergennes 5, #7 Windsor 3
SOFTBALL
D-I Playdowns
#8 Brattleboro 5, #9 North Country 4
#4 Mt. Anthony 19, #13 Burlington 7
#5 Essex 13, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1
#6 St. Johnsbury 7, #11 CVU 6 (8)
#10 Colchester 5, #7 Rutland 4 (9)
D-II Playdowns
#2 Mt. Abe 14, #15 Harwood 0 (5)
D-III Playdowns
#5 Lake Region 10, #12 Peoples 4
#10 Windsor 7, #7 Thetford 6
D-IV Playdowns
#8 Craftsbury 19, #9 Twinfield 6 (5)
BOYS LACROSSE
D-I Playdowns
#9 Mt. Mansfield 7, #8 Rutland 6
D-II Playdowns
#8 Burlington 6, #9 St. Johnsbury 5
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-I Playdowns
#8 Mt. Anthony 12, #9 Mt. Mansfield 8
#11 Essex 10, #6 Rice 5
#7 Middlebury 18, #10 Burlington 5
D-II Playdowns
#8 GMVS 13, #9 Harwood 6
#7 Stowe 15, #10 Colchester 5
BOYS TENNIS
Play-in
#17 Essex 4, #16 Mt. Mansfield 3
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Playdowns
#8 St. Johnsbury 7, #9 BFA - St. Albans 0
#6 Colchester 7, #11 Brattleboro 0
#10 Essex 6, #7 Spaulding 1
D-II Playdowns
#9 Rice 4, #8 U-32 3
#7 Harwood 7, #10 Hartford 0
BOYS ULTIMATE
Playdowns
#6 Burlington 15, #11 Essex 4
#4 CVU 14, #13 BFA - Fairfax 8
#2 Montpelier 15, #15 Middlebury 2
