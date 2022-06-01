Advertisement

H.S. Spring Playdowns for Tuesday, May 31st

Scores and highlights from opening day of the playoffs
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BASEBALL

D-I Playdowns

#7 Burlington 11, #10 Rutland 1 (5)

#6 Rice 6, #11 BFA - St. Albans 2

#4 Essex 8, #13 Mt. Mansfield 3

#12 St. Johnsbury 13, #5 Burr and Burton 9

D-II Playdowns

#5 U-32 8, #12 Lake Region 2

#1 Spaulding 23, #16 Lamoille 5 (5)

#8 Missisquoi 4, #9 Milton 1

#13 Fair Haven 6, #4 Mt. Abe 5

#3 Enosburg 8, #14 North Country 7

#6 Hartford 7, #11 Otter Valley 1

#2 Lyndon 10, #15 Middlebury 0 (5)

#7 Springfield 9, #10 Harwood 5

D-III Playdowns

#3 Peoples 10, #14 Randolph 0 (5)

#6 Montpelier 6, #11 Woodstock 1

#10 Vergennes 5, #7 Windsor 3

SOFTBALL

D-I Playdowns

#8 Brattleboro 5, #9 North Country 4

#4 Mt. Anthony 19, #13 Burlington 7

#5 Essex 13, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1

#6 St. Johnsbury 7, #11 CVU 6 (8)

#10 Colchester 5, #7 Rutland 4 (9)

D-II Playdowns

#2 Mt. Abe 14, #15 Harwood 0 (5)

D-III Playdowns

#5 Lake Region 10, #12 Peoples 4

#10 Windsor 7, #7 Thetford 6

D-IV Playdowns

#8 Craftsbury 19, #9 Twinfield 6 (5)

BOYS LACROSSE

D-I Playdowns

#9 Mt. Mansfield 7, #8 Rutland 6

D-II Playdowns

#8 Burlington 6, #9 St. Johnsbury 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-I Playdowns

#8 Mt. Anthony 12, #9 Mt. Mansfield 8

#11 Essex 10, #6 Rice 5

#7 Middlebury 18, #10 Burlington 5

D-II Playdowns

#8 GMVS 13, #9 Harwood 6

#7 Stowe 15, #10 Colchester 5

BOYS TENNIS

Play-in

#17 Essex 4, #16 Mt. Mansfield 3

GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Playdowns

#8 St. Johnsbury 7, #9 BFA - St. Albans 0

#6 Colchester 7, #11 Brattleboro 0

#10 Essex 6, #7 Spaulding 1

D-II Playdowns

#9 Rice 4, #8 U-32 3

#7 Harwood 7, #10 Hartford 0

BOYS ULTIMATE

Playdowns

#6 Burlington 15, #11 Essex 4

#4 CVU 14, #13 BFA - Fairfax 8

#2 Montpelier 15, #15 Middlebury 2

