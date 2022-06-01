Legal worries prompt Randolph school to take down BLM flag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Black Lives Matter flag flew in front of Randolph Union High School for three years, but an administrator abruptly had it taken down last month over legal concerns.

On May 2, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Boston had discriminated when it refused to raise the banner of a Christian group on a city flagpole. That case has clear-cut ramifications for schools if they allow one flag — and not another — to fly on campus, said Layne Millington, superintendent of Vermont’s Orange Southwest School District. On May 16, the Orange Southwest school board adopted a policy that allows its schools to fly only the American and Vermont flags.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

