Advertisement

Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.(Kansas City Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.

Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her son Karvel Stevens.

In February, officers found the boy and a family dog decapitated. Police went to the home after a woman believed to be Haefs called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Haefs’ public defender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road,...
I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim
File photo
Scott to veto Act 250 reform bill
Pallbearers carry a casket following a joint funeral service for Irma Garcia and husband Joe...
Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden cites strain on families from infant formula shortage
Maudite Poutine in Burlington.
Burlington poutine digs sharing kitchen space with community