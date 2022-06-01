Advertisement

New Hampshire expands use of police dashboard, body cameras

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police at the state and local level are expanding the use of dashboard and body cameras.

More than 250 State Police cruisers have been equipped with front-facing and backseat cameras, and nearly all State Police units have been outfitted with body-worn cameras, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

Additionally, the Executive Council on Wednesday approved $720,000 in match funds for the purchase of cameras for 29 police departments.

Such cameras were among the recommendations of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road,...
I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard

Latest News

File photo
Scott to veto Act 250 reform bill
Maudite Poutine in Burlington.
Burlington poutine digs sharing kitchen space with community
File photo
Orleans school reopens after threat
File photo
Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers