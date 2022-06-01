Advertisement

NY lawmakers begin voting on legal protections for abortions

FILE Photo.
(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers have begun debating a package of legislation that would expand legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state.

Voting started Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for New York to increase legal protections for abortion services in case the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade’s nationwide right to abortion this summer.

One bill would protect abortion providers from arrest, extradition and legal proceedings in other states by forbidding New York state and local courts and law enforcement agencies from cooperating in most scenarios.

