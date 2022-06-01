Orleans school reopens after threat

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom elementary school was back open Wednesday, a day after being shut down by a student threat.

Police and Orleans Elementary School officials discussed a plan for action in response to the threat made by a student on May 24th.

Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlain says the district followed protocol in dealing with that threat and that the student was in a secure, well-supervised place that evening. She says they decided to continue having classes for the rest of the week but that Wednesday’s closure gave them a chance to focus.

“What can we learn? Try to be reflective on what has happened and how can we put a better place plan in place and have a better, more streamlined communication process among those agencies when anything like this comes up,” said Orleans Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Penny Chamberlain.

She says the student who made the threat is still under supervision.

Related Story:

Orleans school latest to receive potential threat

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.