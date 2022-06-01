Police ID shooter in April City Hall Park shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have now identified a shooter who fired multiple rounds in Burlington’s City Hall Park back in April.

Police say 28 year old Jacob Cook, of Burlington displayed a gun in the park on the morning of April 15th. Police say during the incident, Cook moved into the alley way between the park and BCA center, on Church Street and raised his gun into the air, discharging multiple rounds. Nobody was hit.

Police then say he ran from Church Street to College Street. When officers arrived to the park, they heard and received calls about additional discharges in the hill section of upper College Street.

Cook was citied and set to appear in court to answer to reckless endangerment charges and possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.