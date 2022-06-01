Advertisement

Police ID shooter in April City Hall Park shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have now identified a shooter who fired multiple rounds in Burlington’s City Hall Park back in April.

Police say 28 year old Jacob Cook, of Burlington displayed a gun in the park on the morning of April 15th. Police say during the incident, Cook moved into the alley way between the park and BCA center, on Church Street and raised his gun into the air, discharging multiple rounds. Nobody was hit.

Police then say he ran from Church Street to College Street. When officers arrived to the park, they heard and received calls about additional discharges in the hill section of upper College Street.

Cook was citied and set to appear in court to answer to reckless endangerment charges and possession of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Shawn Herrick
St. Albans man charged with sexual assault
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard
Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus

Latest News

Jacob Cook
Police ID shooter in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks world record
Surveillance photos of a man who stole for Berlin Maplewood Convenience Store
Police looking for man who stole from convenience store
Police lights
Attempted break-in, police find man with stab wounds