Police looking for man who stole from convenience store

Surveillance photos of a man who stole for Berlin Maplewood Convenience Store
Surveillance photos of a man who stole for Berlin Maplewood Convenience Store(Courtesy: Berlin Police Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department are looking for a man who stole from the Maplewood’s Convenience Store in Berlin.

Police say the suspect was caught on camera taking bottles of Grey Goose off the store shelf and walking out the door without paying.

Police say he has been inside the store before since between Saturday to Tuesday the 31st.

Police say if you know anything, to give them a call at (802) 223-4401.

