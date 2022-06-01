Advertisement

Scott to veto Act 250 reform bill

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping bill to update Act 250, Vermont’s 52-year-old land use law, will face a veto from Governor Phil Scott.

The bill, which has been several years in the works, included protections for forests and created a new board to consider Act 250 appeals. But the governor Wednesday said the measure moves Vermont backward because it increases bureaucracy and makes it difficult to build housing. He says he will veto the measure -- and work with lawmakers on reform next year.

“Act 250 is over 50 years old at this point in time. We need to modernize it. There’s too much redundancy, and again, if we take a clean slate I believe we can do much better,” Scott said.

Act 250 is credited for maintaining Vermont’s rural character, but critics say it stifles development and economic growth.

Related Stories:

Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to stick to his housing plan

Act 250 reforms remain a legislative work in progress

Obstruction Zone: How Vermont’s land-use regulations complicate the state’s housing crisis

Vt. Senate blocks governor’s Act 250 order

Reaction to governor’s veto of Act 250 reform

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes Act 250 reform bill

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road,...
I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11
FILE photo.
Police: St. Albans woman intentionally set two fires
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Aldrain Ashby
Waterbury gun threat ends in arrest
Spongy moths, formally known as Gypsy moths, are feasting on foliage across our region.
Spongy moth caterpillars create a battle for the backyard

Latest News

Maudite Poutine in Burlington.
Burlington poutine digs sharing kitchen space with community
File photo
Orleans school reopens after threat
File photo
Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers
File photo
New Hampshire expands use of police dashboard, body cameras