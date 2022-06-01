Scott to veto Act 250 reform bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping bill to update Act 250, Vermont’s 52-year-old land use law, will face a veto from Governor Phil Scott.

The bill, which has been several years in the works, included protections for forests and created a new board to consider Act 250 appeals. But the governor Wednesday said the measure moves Vermont backward because it increases bureaucracy and makes it difficult to build housing. He says he will veto the measure -- and work with lawmakers on reform next year.

“Act 250 is over 50 years old at this point in time. We need to modernize it. There’s too much redundancy, and again, if we take a clean slate I believe we can do much better,” Scott said.

Act 250 is credited for maintaining Vermont’s rural character, but critics say it stifles development and economic growth.

