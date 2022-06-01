Scott: Vt. should focus on improving existing gun laws

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gun policies are in the spotlight after the deadly school shooting in Texas last week.

The shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers is sparking discussions around the country -- including Vermont -- about whether new gun laws are needed.

Gun control advocates and some lawmakers are considering requirements for safe gun storage, waiting periods for gun purchases, and restrictions on AR-15-style weapons and body armor.

Governor Phil Scott defied many Republicans in 2018 by signing sweeping gun control measures including magazine capacity limits and a red flag law. He says Vermont should focus on using the gun laws we already have or making small changes to those laws, such as closing the so-called Charleston loophole.

“If there’s nothing else that we focus on, it really is about if you see something, say something. We need to get that out to students and everyday citizens,” Scott said Wednesday.

Scott also says that the state needs to make investments in mental health.

