‘Vermont Future Caucus’ aims to reach millennials, Gen Z

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont lawmakers is encouraging more young people to run for office.

The Vermont House and Senate have a total of 150 members and just 24 of them are under the age of 45. The newly formed Vermont Future Caucus is a tripartisan effort to find common ground on issues impacting millennials and Gen Z, or those born from 1981 to 2012.

“We have a lot of broad-based issues that we’re all collectively concerned about, whether that be affordable child care, a family responding to global warming, access to internet, affordable housing -- all have that as a broad base concern that Vermonters have, but uniquely impacts younger, Vermonters on a much more extreme basis,” said Rep. Rebecca White, D-Hartford.

Another goal of the caucus is to attract and retain young lawmakers to carry the torch moving forward. The caucus joins the Millennial Action Project, a national nonpartisan organization working to activate young policymakers.

