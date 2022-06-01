Advertisement

Vermont high school student breaks world record

Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official Ariana Wunderle has set a new world record.

On May 16th, the Bellows Falls student attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels, four-inch heels to be exact. It’s now official, the Guinness World Records says Wunderle set the record by walking a 6-foot high rope 52 times, that’s over 639 feet total. Congratulations, Ariana.

