Vermont high school student breaks world record

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official Ariana Wunderle has set a new world record.

On May 16th, the Bellows Falls student attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels, four-inch heels to be exact. It’s now official, the Guinness World Records says Wunderle set the record by walking a 6-foot high rope 52 times, that’s over 639 feet total. Congratulations, Ariana.

