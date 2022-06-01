Advertisement

Will your pet be ready if disaster strikes?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will your pet be ready if disaster strikes?

June is National Pet Preparedness Month and pet owners are urged to keep a checklist should disaster strike.

The first thing to keep in mind is where your pet will stay, because many hotels or shelters may not allow pets. Also, bring their vaccine records and have them microchipped in case you get separated. Bring an emergency kit packed that includes food, water, a week’s supply of medications, and toys or bedding that your pet might find comforting. Make sure to bring a pet carrier and a first aid kit with basic things like bandages, sanitizing ointment, and a muzzle.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Erin Forbes, a veterinarian at Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction, for some tips on how to prepare for the unforeseen.

