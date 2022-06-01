Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Look for drier skies on Thursday, but clouds will hold tight for another gray day across the region. Showers will end during the early morning hours on Thursday, with morning lows starting the day in the low to mid 50s. We may see a few breaks of sun during Thursday afternoon, but any clearing will be in short supply as temperatures warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain returns late Thursday night and into Friday. The best chance for rain will be Friday morning as a frontal system swings through. We’ll start to dry things out by the afternoon with gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The weekend is looking good both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the low to mid 70s. Unsettled skies return on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll be back to mostly cloudy conditions and the chance for showers each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll pick up one more dry day on Wednesday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Showers look to return again on Thursday and Friday which will complete a pretty unsettled week. Highs most days will remain in the low to mid 70s.

