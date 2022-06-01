BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day, Happy June, and Happy Meteorological Summer (the full months of June, July and August), everyone! The new month will get off to a cool, wet, and stormy start as a frontal system comes through today with showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side, especially the farther south you are. There could be some locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, small hail, and lots of lightning. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid/upper 50s, in eastern VT, to the low/mid 60s elsewhere.

Thursday will be a more tranquil, and warmer, day, but there will be lots of clouds around . . . just a few sunny breaks.

Some widely scattered showers & thunderstorms could fire up again by Thursday night and Friday as the last piece of the frontal system comes through. Then high pressure will build in and give us some very nice weather over the weekend.

Another frontal system will bring the chance for showers again on Monday & Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the stormy weather today, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest information that you need to know, on-air and online. -Gary

