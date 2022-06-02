Claremont construction nears completion

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A multi-million dollar construction project in Claremont, New Hampshire, is almost done.

The work expanding sidewalks on Pleasant Street began last summer to make room for more outdoor seating, a benefit to downtowns during the pandemic. New benches, street lights, and public artwork is also part of the construction plan.

Business owners say the project will hopefully spark new interest in downtown Claremont. “ I am born and raised here. At one point, all the stores were amazing, there was like foot traffic everywhere. They would block off Pleasant Street and have summer yard sales and all that good stuff. So, we are hoping that it brings some more businesses because there are some vacancies up here, so when people see it prospering, they are going to want to come and open up shop here too,” said Christopher LaClair, owner of the retro toy gaming store One Last Life.

The $4.5 million project was delayed slightly due to supply chain issues. City officials have scheduled a block party in the second week of July to celebrate the project’s completion.

