Construction worker admits to arson at White River Junction motel

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A construction worker admits to arson that displaced 14 people and killed a cat at a White River Junction motel.

Hartford Police say 30 year old Ethan Lavoie, of Queeche, appeared virtually in court Wednesday to answer to first degree arson and other charges.

Police say on May 23rd, Lavoie was caught on surveillance cameras showing him entering into one of the apartments at the former Pleasant View Motel. They say he left with stolen items and took off in a Ford F-150. Police say after he left the room, you could see smoke and flames coming from inside.

Police say Lavoie crashed into another car on Route 4 that was also caught on camera. he came back to the Motel and tried to break-in again, but failed.

Lavoie faces 1st Degree Arson, reckless endangerment, burglary, petit larceny, animal cruelty, careless and negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of two years in prison.

