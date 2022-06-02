Advertisement

Gov. Scott signs bills related to hunting in Vermont into law

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont.

One law, S.281, declares a hunter can’t go after a coyote with a dog unless they have a permit from the Commissioner. There will only be 100 permits annually.

Hunters also need a courtesy permission card to let their dogs loose on private land.

The second law, S.201, tasks the commissioner of Vermont Fish & Wildlife to come up with best practices when it comes to trapping. That includes the type used and where they’re placed.

Both of these bills started as outright bans and were watered down.

