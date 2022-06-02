Advertisement

H.S. Playoffs for Wednesday, June 1st

Scores and highlights from playoff action
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BASEBALL

D-III Playdowns

#9 Williamstown 12, #8 BFA - Fairfax 5

#4 Thetford 12, #13 Northfield 7

D-IV Playdowns

#10 West Rutland 15, #7 Poultney 0 (5)

SOFTBALL

D-II Playdowns

#8 Milton 12, #9 Springfield 6

#6 Otter Valley 13, #11 Woodstock 1

D-III Playdowns

#4 BFA - Fairfax 14, #13 White River Valley 2 (6)

#6 Green Mountain U. 13, #11 Williamstown 0

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Playdowns

#7 Spaulding 9, #10 Milton 7

#6 Mt. Anthony 16, #11 Brattleboro 1

D-III Quarterfinals

#2 Montpelier 14, #7 Randolph 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Playdowns

#6 U-32 17, #11 Lamoille 6

BOYS TENNIS

Playdowns

#8 Brattleboro 7, #9 Rutland 0

#5 Stowe 7, #12 Colchester 0

#3 Middlebury 6, #14 Hartford 1

#6 Burr and Burton 4, #11 U-32 3

BOYS ULTIMATE

Playdowns

#7 Mt. Mansfield 15, #10 Mill River 3

#5 Leland & Gray 14, #12 Colchester 11

#3 Burr and Burton 15, #14 Rice 14

