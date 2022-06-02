H.S. Playoffs for Wednesday, June 1st
Scores and highlights from playoff action
BASEBALL
D-III Playdowns
#9 Williamstown 12, #8 BFA - Fairfax 5
#4 Thetford 12, #13 Northfield 7
D-IV Playdowns
#10 West Rutland 15, #7 Poultney 0 (5)
SOFTBALL
D-II Playdowns
#8 Milton 12, #9 Springfield 6
#6 Otter Valley 13, #11 Woodstock 1
D-III Playdowns
#4 BFA - Fairfax 14, #13 White River Valley 2 (6)
#6 Green Mountain U. 13, #11 Williamstown 0
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Playdowns
#7 Spaulding 9, #10 Milton 7
#6 Mt. Anthony 16, #11 Brattleboro 1
D-III Quarterfinals
#2 Montpelier 14, #7 Randolph 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Playdowns
#6 U-32 17, #11 Lamoille 6
BOYS TENNIS
Playdowns
#8 Brattleboro 7, #9 Rutland 0
#5 Stowe 7, #12 Colchester 0
#3 Middlebury 6, #14 Hartford 1
#6 Burr and Burton 4, #11 U-32 3
BOYS ULTIMATE
Playdowns
#7 Mt. Mansfield 15, #10 Mill River 3
#5 Leland & Gray 14, #12 Colchester 11
#3 Burr and Burton 15, #14 Rice 14
