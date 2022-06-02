Jeffersonville road rage shooting suspect turns himself in

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man suspected of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident turns himself in to police Wednesday.

It happened on Edwards Road in Jeffersonville on the morning of April 18.

Vermont State Police say Jermaine Morris, 41, of Jeffersonville, and another driver were taunting each other, when they pulled over, got out of their cars and got into a fight.

Morris drove off, but police say he then came back and chased the other driver in their car, firing multiple shots.

Investigators have been searching for Morris since the incident.

He reportedly turned himself into police Wednesday. Morris is being held on an active $25,000 arrest warrant.

He’s expected in court Thursday.

