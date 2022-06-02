Advertisement

Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.(MGN/Courtesy the Cruz family)
By Ethan Sirles and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A father of a girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting who is also an inmate at a federal prison in Kentucky was denied a compassionate release recently, according to a letter from Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott.

Eliahna Cruz Torres, who was 10, was one of the children killed in the shooting that happened last week at Robb Elementary School.

Her father, Eli Torres, is currently an inmate at the McCreary United States Penitentiary, WYMT reports.

A request for compassionate release for the daughter’s memorial service was reportedly denied.

Rep. Attica Scott sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Andy Beshear to ask for help with the situation.

The letter said the father and daughter were only one week from seeing each other in person before she was killed.

Eli Torres was convicted of drug trafficking and conspiracy in Del Rio, Texas. He is scheduled for release in February 2033.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road,...
I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

Latest News

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach...
Queen Elizabeth II will skip Friday events due to discomfort
Joe Moore
Super Senior: Joe Moore
Sherburne Memorial Library in Killington has a new summer-themed display they're hoping will...
Killington library entices young readers to dive in this summer
Plattsburgh High School senior Jazlyn Brooks won the Mayor's Cup logo contest.
Plattsburgh gears up for Mayor’s Cup regatta