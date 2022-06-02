Killington library entices young readers to dive in this summer

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sherburne Memorial Library in Killington has transformed into “Sherburne Shores” this summer and they’re hoping it’ll encourage kids to dive on in.

Visitors that step into the Rutland County library will find a sun-real display. The nautical theme, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ is a nationwide campaign with the national Collaborative Summer Library Program. But in Killington, they went a little overboard.

“And in the middle of a long Vermont winter, you’ve got the option to think about oceans and summer. We tend to go a little crazy,” said library director Jane Ramos.

The display spanning the entirety of the building is six months worth of hard work. It cost $350 out of the library’s programming budget and donations.

Ramos says it’s all possible because of their staff, Killington’s active seniors, and local artist Peter Gould who helped with the art. In return, he got his own little campground display.

“We came up with Sherburne Shores. We’ve got surf shacks and libraries and churches and all sorts of cool things there,” Ramos said.

Kids can enjoy a trip to Pirate’s Cove or check out the coral reef by the front desk. “And in the Children’s Room, it is completely submerged with jellyfish and all sorts of cool things on the ceiling,” Ramos explained.

Though the library staff does love the ocean, that’s not why they’re doing this. They say it’s supposed to be a thank you to the community for sticking by them during the pandemic, despite limitations due to public health safety concerns, and they’re hoping this sand-tastic theme will encourage kids to come out to the library this summer.

“Anything to get the kids excited when they come in for the summer, so we can get them after they’ve had some time off of school and they’re tired of being home in about four days and they get bored,” Ramos said.

The library has special nautical-themed programming scheduled for students, as well as relevant books picked out to keep kids sharp. “Anytime we can get them excited about books, whether it be novels or picture books or anything, we can keep them reading, so they don’t lose those skills and they’re in a good spot when they go back,” Ramos said.

The library is open for swimmers or land lovers to explore Monday through Sunday all summer long.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.