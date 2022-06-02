Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to have free admission for 2nd year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lake Champlain Maritime Museum is open for the season and they have free admission again.

It’s the second season the Vergennes museum has opened its doors without a fee to visitors. It’s thanks to community donors, including the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

LCMM executive director Susan McClure says they saw attendance go up by about 30% last year and believe they saw more repeat visitors, too.

“We want people to come and we want people to connect to Lake Champlain and really see the lake as their lake. So, the more people we can get to do that for free, the better off we will all be in the community,” McClure said.

They have a new exhibit that focuses on the Clean Water Act, the landmark 1972 federal law that helped clean up some of the nation’s most polluted waterways and establish the basis for pollution control and water quality.

