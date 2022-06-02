NY trying to ease pain at the pump

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is trying to ease the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to set records.

Right now, the average cost of a gallon of regular is $4.62. In Plattsburgh, you can find gas prices hovering around $4.75.

To help, the state has suspended its gas tax. That will save people about 16-cents per gallon.

Drivers like Lori McCray say it’s not enough, “I’m still going to say no. I honestly don’t think it is. It’s ridiculous, I don’t know how we are going to survive. It’s maddening, every day just in one day it can go up 10 to 12 cents. I’m discouraged,” she said.

The gas tax suspension will last until the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.