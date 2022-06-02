Advertisement

NY trying to ease pain at the pump

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York state is trying to ease the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to set records.

Right now, the average cost of a gallon of regular is $4.62. In Plattsburgh, you can find gas prices hovering around $4.75.

To help, the state has suspended its gas tax. That will save people about 16-cents per gallon.

Drivers like Lori McCray say it’s not enough, “I’m still going to say no. I honestly don’t think it is. It’s ridiculous, I don’t know how we are going to survive. It’s maddening, every day just in one day it can go up 10 to 12 cents. I’m discouraged,” she said.

The gas tax suspension will last until the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

NY trying to ease pain at the pump
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide
Will inflation hinder Vermont’s tourism comeback?
File photo
Will inflation hinder Vermont’s tourism comeback?