Plattsburgh gears up for Mayor’s Cup regatta

Plattsburgh High School senior Jazlyn Brooks won the Mayor's Cup logo contest.
Plattsburgh High School senior Jazlyn Brooks won the Mayor's Cup logo contest.
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The countdown is on for the 45th annual Mayor’s Cup in Plattsburgh later this summer.

CV-TEC students from the Digital Production and Multimedia Communications class gathered Thursday morning to see which of their designs would be picked for this year’s logo. This is the first year the Sunrise Rotary worked with the school to come up with the design.

Plattsburgh High School senior Jazlyn Brooks won the contest and her design will be featured on the T-shirts. “I think it kind of brings me more confidence -- winning. It shows that people see how good my work is,” she said.

The Mayor’s Cup will be held at the Plattsburgh City Beach on July 9th. There will be a kayak tour, a 5K and fun run, games, food and music

