Plattsburgh teacher named 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York teacher is being celebrated for achieving a major milestone, 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year!

Thomas Tedford has taught the Automotive and Collision Repair class at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh for the last 30 years. He says it sounds cliché, but his favorite part of teaching is sharing his love and passion for cars with students. He says it “brings him so much joy.”

The entire student body lined the walkway into CV-TEC on Thursday morning for the surprise announcement. Students, Staff, District leaders, and his wife were there, also.

The award hails from the Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators. Tedford was up against 37 other BOCES programs in the state.

