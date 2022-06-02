Advertisement

Plattsburgh teacher named 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year

Thomas Tedford win CTE Teacher of the Year
Thomas Tedford win CTE Teacher of the Year(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York teacher is being celebrated for achieving a major milestone, 2022 CTE Teacher of the Year!

Thomas Tedford has taught the Automotive and Collision Repair class at CV-TEC in Plattsburgh for the last 30 years. He says it sounds cliché, but his favorite part of teaching is sharing his love and passion for cars with students. He says it “brings him so much joy.”

The entire student body lined the walkway into CV-TEC on Thursday morning for the surprise announcement. Students, Staff, District leaders, and his wife were there, also.

The award hails from the Association of Career and Technical Education Administrators. Tedford was up against 37 other BOCES programs in the state.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

N.Y. tries to ease pain at pump
NY trying to ease pain at the pump
File photo
VSP launch new recruitment effort
sdf
VSP launch new recruitment effort
mm
Plattsburgh gears up for Mayor's Cup regatta
File -- Long Boat teams hosted by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in 2021
Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to have free admission for 2nd year