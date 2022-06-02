Bennington murder suspect’s arraignment delayed

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly three years after a New York woman’s remains were found in Searsburg, the suspect wanted for her murder has been arrested by police.

Deven Moffitt, 32, of Bennington was in court Thursday to face second-degree murder charges for the 2019 killing of Jessica Hildebrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York.

Moffitt’s attorney Thursday invoked the 24-hour rule, which means the arraignment will take place Friday afternoon. But the affidavit provides new details on what police say led up to the murder.

According to court paperwork, Moffitt and Hildenbrandt were in a relationship while Moffitt was in jail. While he was behind bars, police say Hildenbrandt and others would bring him drugs, like Suboxone and Klonopin.

In March 2019, four months before the murder, authorities say Hildenbrandt sent an email to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office saying she feared for her life if Moffitt was released.

“He has threatened me multiple times, that if I leave him when he gets out, he’ll put his hands on me so bad that if I don’t die, I’m going to wish I did,” said the email.

In an interview with police, Hildenbrandt told them that she had broken up with Moffitt 15 times because of domestic abuse but that she kept going back to him. In July -- using an alias -- Hildebrandt helped bail Moffitt out of prison. Police say she was murdered one week later. in September 2020 her remains are found.

An unnamed witness told investigators in August 2020 that Hildenbrandt stole drugs from Moffitt and that he repeatedly told them he needed help digging a hole to get rid of somebody. They also said Moffitt told them that he killed Hildenbrandt.

According to the medical examiner, Hildebrandt’s death is a homicide, but they could not determine what killed her or why she was found in Searsburg.

Moffitt was arrested in Bennington Wednesday after attempting to run from police. When they caught him, police say he had drugs, guns, and cash on him.

