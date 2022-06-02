Advertisement

Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Police arrest Deven Moffitt of Bennington as a suspect in the killing of Jessica Hildenbrandt
Police arrest Deven Moffitt of Bennington as a suspect in the killing of Jessica Hildenbrandt(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly three-year investigation and a foot chase ends in the arrest of a man accused of murdering a woman in 2019.

Wednesday, 32-year-old Deven Moffitt of Bennington is behind bars.

Vermont state police arrested Moffitt for the 2019 killing of 43-year-old Jessica Hildebrandt, of Ballston Spa, New York. Police say Moffitt ran when troopers tried to take him into custody -- they eventually were able to tackle him. No one was hurt.

Police say Hildebrandt and Moffitt were in a relationship back in 2019 -- while he was in prison. She allegedly told police in March that she feared for her life if Moffitt was released -- but police say she didn’t cooperate with an investigation.

Police say Hildenbrandt posted bail for Moffitt -- that July -- days before police say she was murdered.

That Fall -- remains were found in a Searsburg gravel pit -- later identified as Hildenbrandt’s.

Moffitt’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Bennington.

