Scott vetoes resilience, biodiversity protection bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has vetoed a bill pushed by conservation groups to protect biodiversity in the face of a warming climate.

The bill would have established state goals of conserving 30% of the land the state has by 2030 and raising it to 50% by 2050.

In his letter to lawmakers, the governor says that Vermont has a long history of effective land conservation but says the Agency of Natural Resources testified multiple times against the bill. He says the agency pointed out the bill is unnecessarily tied to “permanent protection” and that it can not be the state’s exclusive conservation tool.

