Tractor-trailer veers off I-91 bridge embankment

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer driver lost control of their rig on I-91 Thursday morning, careening off a bridge embankment in St. Johnsbury.

It happened around 6:30 a.m on I-91 north near Crow Hill Road. Vermont State Police say the driver drifted into the median before driving off a bridge embankment and overturning on Crow Hill Road below.

The driver was extracted and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further evaluation.

