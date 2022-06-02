Advertisement

Vehicle owner sought in investigation of NH couple killed

Authorities are looking for a dark green Toyota RAV4. (Photo depiction/Concord Police)
Authorities are looking for a dark green Toyota RAV4. (Photo depiction/Concord Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle in connection with their investigation of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.

The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, where they had been out walking. An autopsy found the couple were shot multiple times.(Source: New Hampshire Attorney General via CNN)

Their bodies were discovered the night of April 21 in the area of Broken Ground Trails, near the Marsh Loop Trail. They died of multiple gunshot wounds, Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said.

Concord police want to contact the individual who owns or was operating a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012. The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on April 18.

Last month, investigators released a sketch of a man they called a person of interest in the case. A reward for information leading to an arrest increased to $33,500.

Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting...
Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead. (Composite sketch)(Courtesy: New Hampshire Attorney General)
Related Stories:

Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings

Reward of up to $5K offered in killings of NH couple

Couple killed had come back to Concord for retirement

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
The Vermont Agency of Transportation says rusted culverts were drawing soil away from the road,...
I-89 sinkhole slows traffic near Exit 11

Latest News

File photo
Last HoJo’s closed in Lake George
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Jermaine Morris
Jeffersonville road rage shooting suspect turns himself in
June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs,...
Vermonters concerned with rising home heating costs