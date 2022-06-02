Vermonters concerned with rising home heating costs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter.

The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says 75% of Vermonters rely on deliverable fuels, like home heating oil. For those buying oil, experts say they need to decide whether to act now or wait it out.

“That’s the million dollar question right now. Should we wait and just go month to month,” said Rick Desrochers, of Derby Line.

Desrochers is set on home heating fuel through September. He locked in a pre-buy-in on fuel oil back when it was $2.74 a gallon. What cost him $1400 last year would cost him over $3,000 now.

“I watched prices increase, and I’m glad that we pre-bought,” said Desrochers.

While he decides what to do for next year’s contract, experts urge patience as they expect the market to cool soon.

“The good news is that we don’t use a whole lot of heating fuel in the summer months. The concern is of course what is the supply going to be when we do need that heating fuel,” said Matta Cota, the executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Europe turning off the tap to Russia’s oil supply over the war in Ukraine has shaken up the global supply of fuels like diesel, home heating, jet fuel, or kerosene.

Cota says we are in a “backwardated” market, meaning the price we will pay in the future is lower than what we pay now.

“The high price at the port right now is likely to dissipate in the winter months,” said Cota.

What Cota recommends is reaching out to your fuel dealer now, not to buy at the high price, but to work with them and determine if fixed price, buy in, cap, or budget programs for cold months are right for you.

“People want to make sure that they have a continuity, that they have assurance, that they have a cap,” said Cota.

While the price may still not be down to that $2.74 that Desrochers paid, you have consistency.

Cota says never run empty, and he hopes those who do need oil now find it at a price they can afford.

While Desrochers considers another fixed price contract, he says he hopes experts are right about plummeting prices, because he worries about Vermonters that lack financial freedom.

“I’m worried about the folks on fixed incomes, because this could be a really hard winter,” said Desrochers.

Cota says though you might not need that oil or home heating fuels of any kind right now, the summer is the time he recommends getting your heating systems inspected as well as making any upgrades.

“We are seeing a lot of activity is that people want to make sure that as they hit into the winter months, that they have locked in a price. That’s not unusual when we see prices the way they are, that people have continuity, that they have assurance, that they have a cap, and that’s what you have with a lot of heating fuel suppliers that have cap price or guarantee price programs,” said Cota.

Back in March, President Joe Biden did tap the federal reserve to help ease prices nationally, but prices especially here in the Northeast continue to climb.

