VSP launch new recruitment effort

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police agencies across America are struggling to fill their ranks. Now, the Vermont State Police is taking a new approach to recruitment.

They just hired their first civilian recruitment specialist. Dale Nelson, who grew up on a dairy farm in Derby, plans to bring his videography skills to create recruiting and marketing materials with a primary focus on social media content.

Darren Perron spoke with Nelson about what he is doing to attract recruits.

