Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday will start out with some scattered showers and the chance of a morning thunderstorm, but clouds will begin to clear out around midday for an otherwise nice day ahead. We’ll wrap up the work week with some afternoon and evening sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 70s.

The weekend is in pretty good shape as well. Skies will be partly sunny and rain-free both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than average with highs in the low 70s.

More seasonable temperatures will return by the start of the work week, but clouds and scattered showers will be on the increase as well. Look for showers on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers look to round out an unsettled week of weather for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to Mallets Bay School in Colchester Wednesday afternoon.
Bomb squad removes old grenade from Colchester school
Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of Vermont man
Jacob Cook
Police ID suspect in April City Hall Park shooting
Ariana Wunderle breaks the world record for the longest tightrope walk in high heels.
Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record
Deven Moffitt
Police make arrest in 2019 Searsburg homicide

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast