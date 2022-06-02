BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday will start out with some scattered showers and the chance of a morning thunderstorm, but clouds will begin to clear out around midday for an otherwise nice day ahead. We’ll wrap up the work week with some afternoon and evening sunshine. Temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 70s.

The weekend is in pretty good shape as well. Skies will be partly sunny and rain-free both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than average with highs in the low 70s.

More seasonable temperatures will return by the start of the work week, but clouds and scattered showers will be on the increase as well. Look for showers on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers look to round out an unsettled week of weather for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures through the end of the week will remain in the low to mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

