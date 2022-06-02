BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! After a cool, soggy, stormy start to the month of June on Wednesday, we will be drying things out and warming up, with highs getting closer to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 74°). There will still be lots of clouds around, though, with just a few sunny breaks in the afternoon.

A small disturbance willl pass through tonight and nto the first part of Friday with some widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Then it will start to clear out in the afternoon. There may still be a stray shower or thunderstorm into the evening hours.

The good news is that the weekend is looking nice! It will be partly sunny, but just a bit cooler on Saturday, and there is just a slight chance for a shower right near the Canadian border. Sunday will be the slightly better weekend day with lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.

A frontal system will come through late Monday into Tuesday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two before it starts to clear up for Wednesday.

Be sure to take MAX Advantage of the nice weather over the weekend! -Gary

