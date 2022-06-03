Anglers urged to leave spawning lamprey on Conn. River alone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Wildlife officials are reminding the public not to disturb sea lamprey in the Connecticut River.

The lamprey, which are native to rivers in the watershed, migrate from the ocean this time of year to spawn. The adults then die, releasing nutrients into the water. The young lamprey eventually leave the freshwater for a marine environment.

In Lake Champlain though, where they’re landlocked, lamprey are targetted as a nuisance species.

“On Champlain, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the department actively control them. On this side, we are actively working to restore them. So, it gets very confusing for people, that’s why we are working to do outreach,” said the Fish & WIldife’s Lael Will.

Officials say that if you are fishing on the Connecticut River, let the lamprey be and that they won’t bother you if you are swimming.

